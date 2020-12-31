BREAKING: Men’s basketball adds road matchup with Loyola University Chicago

On Thursday, North Texas men’s basketball (4-3, 0-0 Conference USA) announced the addition of a road matchup with Loyola University Chicago (6-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference) to its schedule.

The game will be played in Chicago on this Saturday, Jan. 2, and will be streamed on ESPN+ with tip off set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

The addition comes in the wake of North Texas’ two-game conference-opening series with the University of Alabama-Birmingham was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Blazers’ program. The games were originally scheduled for Jan. 1 and 2.

Additionally, Loyola Chicago recently had its two-game series against Bradley University, scheduled for Jan. 3 and 4, postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results among Bradley’s Tier I personnel, according to the Ramblers’ release.

The Ramblers will be North Texas’ eighth non-conference opponent this season, with teams allowed a maximum of nine such games this season. Loyola Chicago recently gained national recognition for their success in the 2018 NCAA Tournament when they advanced to the Final Four after entering the tournament as a No. 11 seed, ultimately losing to the University of Michigan in the semifinal round by a score of 69-57.

For the Mean Green, their matchup with the Ramblers will be the team’s first action since defeating LSU-Alexandria on Dec. 22 by a score of 110-78. Loyola Chicago last played a two-game conference-opening series against Illinois State University on Dec. 27 and 28, winning both games by scores of 90-60 and 86-55, respectively.

Featured Image: Redshirt senior guard Javion Hamlet prepares to go up for a layup against Western Kentucky on Mar. 1, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas