UPDATED: Men’s basketball assistant coach Nelson Haggerty dies in car accident

Nelson Haggerty, an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team, has passed away this morning in a single-car accident, according to News Channel 6.

The 47-year-old died at 2:30 a.m. in a single-car rollover crash on Highway 380 near Decatur, DPS officials said. Haggerty was pronounced dead on the scene after his vehicle left the right side of US 380 and struck a culvert, according to Texomashomepage.com. The vehicle was overturned and went through a fence before coming to rest, Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said.

Haggerty served as the Director of Basketball Strategy and Operations for the men’s basketball team and joined the staff in October 2019 as a special assistant to head coach Grant McCasland. He was part of the staff which led North Texas to its first NCAA tournament win in program history in March.

“Our hearts hurt for Nelson’s family, our men’s basketball family, the UNT community and everyone Nelson positively impacted during his life & career,” Wren Baker, University of North Texas Vice President and Director of Athletics said via Twitter. “Nelson had many special gifts and talents. He was full of positive energy & encouragement & he will be missed dearly. Please keep the Haggerty family and our UNT basketball family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Haggerty has over 18 years of coaching experience, serving as the head coach at Midwestern State University for eight seasons before joining North Texas. While at Midwestern State, he became the third-winningest coach in program history and was the fastest to reach 100 wins in hitting the mark after 130 games. Before serving as the Mustangs’ head coach, Haggerty was also the associate head coach at Midwestern State under McCasland.

The North Texas Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

Here are some reactions from members of the North Texas men’s basketball program and others:

University of North Texas professor and Mean Green Sports Network Broadcaster Hank Dickenson:

The older you get, the more you value the people who impact you due to the way they treat you. Hagg was special in the way he genuinely cared. This is such a sad day. Pray for his family and his friends. I’m grateful for our time together. — Hank Dickenson (@mgrnpxp) April 16, 2021

Women’s basketball head coach Jalie Mitchell:

A giant. It was an honor to know and work with Coach Hagg. Your UNT family will miss you on this side. Rest in God’s hands until we meet again. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/KW8rYaKmgP — Jalie Mitchell (@NT_CoachJ) April 16, 2021

Former North Texas guard Javion Hamlet:

I ain’t gone lie you hurt me with this one coach 💔 https://t.co/O42Tj39fdK — J hamlet (@javion_hamlet) April 16, 2021

Former North Texas guard James Reese:

💔 I’m hurt… RIP Coach 🙏🏾 https://t.co/8Kk9PWhAlH — James Reese V (@2kreesee) April 16, 2021

Former North Texas guard Larry Wise:

This just don’t feel right. Prayers for his family. Rest In Peace Coach Hagg ❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/qG8wMrXfKN — Larry (@larrythehooper) April 16, 2021

Former North Texas guard Roosevelt Smart:

Still can’t believe it.. RIP Coach 😞🙏🏽 https://t.co/pyVKPZNuKU — Roosevelt Smart (@slim_rose2) April 16, 2021

Rest In Heaven 🙏🏽 One of the best people I know. Gonna miss you. 🖤 #LLHagg https://t.co/xF7kxeYyFQ — Big Zach (@BiggZach24) April 16, 2021

Senior forward Jahmiah Simmons:

A great coach and even greater person 💯. Rest In Peace, Love you Coach ❤️🙏🏾🕊 https://t.co/uhM6MRUZbk — 〽️iahh (@Miah_dann) April 16, 2021

man lost for words.. thank you for everything man , may you Rest In Peace. https://t.co/sreUonoFC2 — 29:11 Drez1stack (@MMardrez) April 16, 2021

Courtesy Newschannel 6