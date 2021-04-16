North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

UPDATED: Men’s basketball assistant coach Nelson Haggerty dies in car accident

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

UPDATED: Men’s basketball assistant coach Nelson Haggerty dies in car accident

UPDATED: Men’s basketball assistant coach Nelson Haggerty dies in car accident
April 16
11:55 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
15th, April 2021

15th, April 2021

Nelson Haggerty, an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team, has passed away this morning in a single-car accident, according to News Channel 6.

The 47-year-old died at 2:30 a.m. in a single-car rollover crash on Highway 380 near Decatur, DPS officials said. Haggerty was pronounced dead on the scene after his vehicle left the right side of US 380 and struck a culvert, according to Texomashomepage.com. The vehicle was overturned and went through a fence before coming to rest, Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said.

Haggerty served as the Director of Basketball Strategy and Operations for the men’s basketball team and joined the staff in October 2019 as a special assistant to head coach Grant McCasland. He was part of the staff which led North Texas to its first NCAA tournament win in program history in March.

“Our hearts hurt for Nelson’s family, our men’s basketball family, the UNT community and everyone Nelson positively impacted during his life & career,” Wren Baker, University of North Texas Vice President and Director of Athletics said via Twitter. “Nelson had many special gifts and talents. He was full of positive energy & encouragement & he will be missed dearly. Please keep the Haggerty family and our UNT basketball family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Haggerty has over 18 years of coaching experience, serving as the head coach at Midwestern State University for eight seasons before joining North Texas. While at Midwestern State, he became the third-winningest coach in program history and was the fastest to reach 100 wins in hitting the mark after 130 games. Before serving as the Mustangs’ head coach, Haggerty was also the associate head coach at Midwestern State under McCasland.

The North Texas Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

Here are some reactions from members of the North Texas men’s basketball program and others:

University of North Texas professor and Mean Green Sports Network Broadcaster Hank Dickenson:

Women’s basketball head coach Jalie Mitchell:

Former North Texas guard Javion Hamlet:

Former North Texas guard James Reese:

Former North Texas guard Larry Wise:

Former North Texas guard Roosevelt Smart:

Senior guard JJ Murray:

Former North Texas forward Zachary Simmons:

Senior forward Jahmiah Simmons:

Junior guard Mardrez McBride:

Freshman guard Rubin Jones:

Men’s basketball manager Mikey Malone:

Courtesy Newschannel 6

Tags
Assistant coach Nelson Haggertymen's basketballmen's basketball teamNelson Haggerty
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Fields

John Fields

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: 16 Denton artists unite to create record label📝 @matthewjiaia https://t.co/XBps7635RW

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: The Derek Chauvin trial is walking a line between justice and further trauma 📝 @jweemsical 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/5VovZovbmV

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: ELEVAR hires new program director with expanded goals for intellectual disability education📝 @hedijaaa 📸 @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/ZwRYh1PAnJ

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
COLUMN: Men’s basketball can’t afford to lose Grant McCasland no matter what📝 @MiloMihaltses 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/0rmisPE7E6

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Men’s basketball assistant coach Nelson Haggerty dies in car accident📝 @JohnFields0 https://t.co/nYi5NzUgcR

- 1 hour ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram