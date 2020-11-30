BREAKING: Men’s basketball game versus Texas A&M-Commerce canceled

On Monday, North Texas men’s basketball (1-1, 0-0 Conference USA) announced its home matchup with Texas A&M-Commerce has been canceled.

Previously scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, the game was canceled due to COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing within the Lions’ basketball program. The current cancellation may not be final, however, as the North Texas press release says, “there remains a possibility to reschedule.”

This is the first game of the season which has been postponed for the men’s basketball team due to a team having COVID-19 issues.

The game was set to be North Texas’ third game of its non-conference slate. Now, the next matchup for the Mean Green is a road contest against Mississippi State University, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

