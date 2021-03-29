BREAKING: Men’s basketball guard Javion Hamlet declares for the NBA Draft

Men’s basketball senior guard Javion Hamlet announced via Twitter on Tuesday his decision to declare for the NBA Draft.

“After much consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the 2021 NBA Draft,” Hamlet said. “Looking forward to the next chapter in my life. Ham out #3.”

Hamlet led the men’s basketball team in scoring and assists per game each of the last two seasons. He averaged 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season while leading the Mean Green to a Conference USA championship and the program’s first NCAA Tournament win. He was named the C-USA Tournament MVP after averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game during the tourney in leading North Texas to the title

The 6-foot-4 guard was a First Team All-Conference selection each of the last two seasons, earning C-USA Male Athlete of the Year and Men’s Basketball Player of the Year honors in the 2019-20 season. He averaged 14.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game during the 2019-20 campaign.

In declaring for the draft, Hamlet thanked several people who helped him during his basketball career.

“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game I love so much,” Hamlet said. “Thank you to Coach [McCasland] and the coaching staff for believing in me since day one. Thank you to my teammates for pushing me every day. Thank you to the Mean Green nation for embracing me these last two seasons. I will forever love you guys! Lastly, thank you to my family and close friends who continue to support and push me daily to pursue my dreams.”

Featured Image:Redshirt senior guard Javion Hamlet prepares to go for a layup against Western Kentucky on March 1, 2020.Image by Zachary Thomas