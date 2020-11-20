BREAKING: Men’s basketball releases 6 games for non-conference slate

On Friday, North Texas men’s basketball announced a six-game non-conference slate for the 2020-21 season, headlined by road bouts with three Southeastern Conference teams. There could still be more games on the way, but these are the six which are official so far.

The Mean Green (20-11, 14-4 Conference USA last season) will open the season at home against Mississippi Valley State University on Nov. 25 with tipoff set for 7 p.m. It will be the team’s first action at the Super Pit since clinching the regular season conference title by defeating Western Kentucky 78-72 in an overtime thriller on March 1.

After the showdown with MVSU, North Texas will have to go on the road to face two SEC foes in the University of Arkansas (Nov. 28) and Mississippi State University (Dec. 4). In the conference’s annual preseason media poll, Arkansas was picked to finish No. 6 in the SEC this year and Mississippi State slotted in at No. 12 after finishing tenth and fourth last season, respectively.

With their road trip complete, the Mean Green are set to return home for showdowns with the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Dec. 15) and Houston Baptist University (Dec. 17) before concluding their non-conference schedule with a trip to Baton Rouge to face Louisiana State University on Dec. 19.

LSU looks to be the toughest opponent of North Texas’ six non-conference games with the Tigers entering the year picked to finish third in the SEC behind the University of Tennessee and the University of Kentucky. LSU was also the first team out of this season’s initial Associated Press top 25 poll, falling just behind No. 25 Michigan’s 160 votes at 146.

After the showdown with LSU, the Mean Green have no other games currently scheduled until beginning conference play at home against the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Jan. 1.

Featured Image: Redshirt junior guard Umoja Gibson cradles the ball through Charlotte defense on Feb. 13, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas