North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: Men’s basketball reschedules games against Rice

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: Men’s basketball reschedules games against Rice

BREAKING: Men’s basketball reschedules games against Rice
January 28
18:13 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
28th January, 2021

28th January, 2021

North Texas men’s basketball (7-5, 3-1 Conference USA) announced on Thursday its home-and-home series with Rice University (10-6, 4-4 C-USA) has been rescheduled, per release. Originally set for Jan. 28 in Houston and Jan. 30 in Denton, the games have been moved to tip-off at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 31, still in the same locations.

While it is unclear at this point what caused the one-day postponements, the decision to postpone was made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the Rice press release.

The latest postponement makes eight games total for the Mean Green which has either been postponed or canceled this season, with this being the third time North Texas has postponed a C-USA series. The Mean Green previously postponed matchups with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (originally set for Jan. 1 and 2) and Old Dominion University (originally set for Jan. 22 and 23) due to COVID-19 issues within the other teams and have yet to be rescheduled.

Featured Image: Redshirt senior guard Javion Hamlet drives in the lane against Houston Baptist on Dec. 17, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
Mean Green men's basketballmen's basketballnorth texas mbbNorth Texas men's basketballRice MBBRice men's basketballrice university
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Fields

John Fields

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Men’s basketball reschedules games against Rice📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/SP5zkLv8IT

- 7 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: In this week’s episode, join @OberkromJaden and @lat2049 as they discuss their favorite uses of music in movies and television. https://t.co/r5imssA9Fc https://t.co/YuKLkpWzzp

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: North Texas football announces 2021 schedule📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/wcO0rLrfgJ

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@MiloMihaltses: Read my latest column in this week's edition. Men's basketball has to play better if they want to contend for the conference title again. https://t.co/UPp3mkp1T5

- 12 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@kevoooandres: First issue of the semester! First time having my writing published! https://t.co/uEbrzyTd9A

- 12 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram