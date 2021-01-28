BREAKING: Men’s basketball reschedules games against Rice

North Texas men’s basketball (7-5, 3-1 Conference USA) announced on Thursday its home-and-home series with Rice University (10-6, 4-4 C-USA) has been rescheduled, per release. Originally set for Jan. 28 in Houston and Jan. 30 in Denton, the games have been moved to tip-off at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 31, still in the same locations.

While it is unclear at this point what caused the one-day postponements, the decision to postpone was made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the Rice press release.

The latest postponement makes eight games total for the Mean Green which has either been postponed or canceled this season, with this being the third time North Texas has postponed a C-USA series. The Mean Green previously postponed matchups with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (originally set for Jan. 1 and 2) and Old Dominion University (originally set for Jan. 22 and 23) due to COVID-19 issues within the other teams and have yet to be rescheduled.

Featured Image: Redshirt senior guard Javion Hamlet drives in the lane against Houston Baptist on Dec. 17, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas