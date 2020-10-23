BREAKING: NCAA approves blanket waiver for men’s basketball multi-team events

On Friday, a blanket waiver recommended by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee was approved by NCAA staff. The waiver provides flexibility for Division I men’s basketball teams hosting and participating in multi-team events, according to an announcement on the NCAA website.

The waiver allows schools to participate in two multi-team events during this season, as long as they do not exceed the 27 regular-season contests allowed by NCAA rules.

Additionally, teams participating in the same event are now allowed to play a different number of games from their opponents if the same amount were originally scheduled for each team. This was decided “to allow flexibility if a team encounters a COVID-19 outbreak or a mandatory quarantine and cannot compete,” according to the NCAA release.

The waiver also allows multi-team events to include one non-Division I member who is not hosting the event. Up to two schools from the same conference are able to compete in the same multi-team event under the waiver, provided they do not compete against each other except in the final game of a bracketed event.

Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said the actions were taken to give Division I schools flexibility in scheduling the upcoming season during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the NCAA’s announcement.

“The committee’s action today acknowledges the scheduling challenges faced by our member schools in conducting a college basketball season in the midst of the ongoing pandemic,” Gavitt said. “This flexibility will allow teams and event operators to adjust schedules as needed to provide the best possible opportunity for college athletes to experience a full basketball season.”

Featured Image: Redshirt senior guard Javion Hamlet gets in a defensive stance against Old Dominion on Feb. 15, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas