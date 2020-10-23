North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: NCAA approves blanket waiver for men’s basketball multi-team events

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: NCAA approves blanket waiver for men’s basketball multi-team events

BREAKING: NCAA approves blanket waiver for men’s basketball multi-team events
October 23
20:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
22nd October, 2020

22nd October, 2020

On Friday, a blanket waiver recommended by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee was approved by NCAA staff. The waiver provides flexibility for Division I men’s basketball teams hosting and participating in multi-team events, according to an announcement on the NCAA website.

The waiver allows schools to participate in two multi-team events during this season, as long as they do not exceed the 27 regular-season contests allowed by NCAA rules.

Additionally, teams participating in the same event are now allowed to play a different number of games from their opponents if the same amount were originally scheduled for each team. This was decided “to allow flexibility if a team encounters a COVID-19 outbreak or a mandatory quarantine and cannot compete,” according to the NCAA release.

The waiver also allows multi-team events to include one non-Division I member who is not hosting the event. Up to two schools from the same conference are able to compete in the same multi-team event under the waiver, provided they do not compete against each other except in the final game of a bracketed event.

Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said the actions were taken to give Division I schools flexibility in scheduling the upcoming season during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the NCAA’s announcement.

“The committee’s action today acknowledges the scheduling challenges faced by our member schools in conducting a college basketball season in the midst of the ongoing pandemic,” Gavitt said. “This flexibility will allow teams and event operators to adjust schedules as needed to provide the best possible opportunity for college athletes to experience a full basketball season.”

Featured Image: Redshirt senior guard Javion Hamlet gets in a defensive stance against Old Dominion on Feb. 15, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
men's basketballNCAA MBBNorth Texas men's basketball
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Fields

John Fields

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: Denton artist uses design to spark joy in self and others📝 @marialawsonn 📸 @meredith_holser https://t.co/yk41QuIYUj

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: We need to stop equating fetishization with progressivism📝 @rachel_m_card 🖼️ @AustinBanzon https://t.co/qieLoV6AWx

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Month of Horror: Who will win “Monster Madness?”📝 @OberkromJaden https://t.co/1gslIS4zv3

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Denton Police prepares for new bystandership prevention program📝 @Mizecarter 📸 @quincy_palmer https://t.co/9c3wiLhevL

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Basic courtesies shouldn’t be awarded📝 @davionsmith1998 🖼️ @AustinBanzon https://t.co/q8uKvaYZvG

- 12 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram