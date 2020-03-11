BREAKING: NCAA halts fan attendance for March Madness tournament

As of Wednesday, March 11, the NCAA has decided to keep fans from attending the March Madness tournament due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release. Both men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will be closed to the public.

Below is the statement from NCAA president Mark Emmert,

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

The opening rounds for men’s basketball games will be held in eight different states including California, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington. Regionals will be held in Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and New York, with the Final Four/title game in Atlanta.

Women’s hosting sites in the opening two rounds will be held by the home team’s court. The regionals will take place in Texas, South Carolina, Oregon and Indiana. The Final Four and title game will be hosted in New Orleans.

Stay tuned for any further updates and announcements regarding the NCAA’s decision making on other sporting events.

Featured Image: Junior guard James Reese looks for an open teammate against Western Kentucky on March 1, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas