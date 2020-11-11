BREAKING: No. 2 overall Australian U-18 women’s tennis player signs with North Texas

North Texas tennis signed the second-highest ranked Australian U-18 women’s tennis player in Jasmine Adams Wednesday morning.

Adams has a Universal Tennis Rating of 10.31 and reached the round of 16 of the Australian Open juniors doubles twice in 2020.

“We are delighted to have Jasmine join the Mean Green family,” head coach Sujay Lama said. “She is a great competitor with tremendous character. Her work ethic is impeccable and she is the kind of player you want to play a deciding match for a championship.”

She was selected in the U-18 South Australia Pizzey Cup Team for five straight years. In 2017, Adams was selected to the All-Australian Team and later won the U-14 Australian National Doubles Title.

Adams has participated with the Australian National Tennis Academy since 2017 and chose North Texas over Arizona, Texas A&M, Utah, UC Santa Barbara and St. Mary’s.

She will be the first Australian-born tennis student-athlete to play for the Mean Green under Lama.

“I chose North Texas because of [Lama’s] experience, knowledge, values and passion for tennis,” Adams said. “I believe the environment will further develop my tennis abilities and as a person. I am looking forward to being part of a team with a hardworking, positive and community environment that North Texas provides.”

Courtesy Mean Green Sports