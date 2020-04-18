North Texas Daily

Breaking: No. 33 rated pro-style quarterback from class of 2021 commits to North Texas

Breaking: No. 33 rated pro-style quarterback from class of 2021 commits to North Texas

Breaking: No. 33 rated pro-style quarterback from class of 2021 commits to North Texas
April 18
2020
Class of 2021 3-star quarterback Bryce Drummond from Pawhuska (Okla.) High School, announced his decision Friday evening committing to North Texas via Twitter. Drummond in his 2019 junior campaign with Pawhuska threw for 3,336 yards and 35 touchdowns, including 860 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Drummond played on both sides of the ball getting in reps as a linebacker with 104 tackles.

Drummond stands at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds and stands at No. 33 of pro-style quarterbacks and No. 18 overall in the class of 2021, according to 247 Sports. His commitment to North Texas comes from an offer after a visit in March, where he had another offer from Texas State.

The North Texas coaching staff maintained an old connection while recruiting Drummond. Pawhuska head coach Matt Hennesy was also the head coach for former North Texas quarterback Mason Fine at Locust Grove High School in Oklahoma.

Drummond is the son of Food Network television personality, blogger and author Ree Drummond. He has appeared numerous times in the television series Pioneer Woman, starring his mother and family with supporting roles.

