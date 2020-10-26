BREAKING: North Texas athletic department announces three active COVID-19 cases
Monday afternoon the North Texas athletic department had three positive COVID-19 tests appear in its weekly round of testing, according to a source from the Denton Record-Chronicle. One of the positive tests came from an athlete where the source did not unveil which specific team’s athlete tested positive.
The athletic department had one positive test last week, where cases declined in the previous three straight weeks. The week of North Texas football playing its home game against Charlotte on Oct. 10 resulted in no positive tests.
The school conducted 7,265 tests since the football players, coaches and administrative staff returned to campus in June.
As of Week 8, North Texas football had two games canceled this season against Texas A&M (originally scheduled Sept. 12) and Houston (originally scheduled Sept. 26). The team will play UTEP on the road Saturday afternoon.
North Texas football is following Conference USA guidelines mandating all players, coaches and staff members test for COVID-19 three times per week.
The school has implemented a series of protocols among each of its athletic teams to prevent the disease from spreading. The actions call for athletes to stay socially distant in locker rooms and limit the number of athletes participating in different activities.
