North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: North Texas athletic department announces three active COVID-19 cases

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: North Texas athletic department announces three active COVID-19 cases

BREAKING: North Texas athletic department announces three active COVID-19 cases
October 26
20:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
22nd October, 2020

22nd October, 2020

Monday afternoon the North Texas athletic department had three positive COVID-19 tests appear in its weekly round of testing, according to a source from the Denton Record-Chronicle. One of the positive tests came from an athlete where the source did not unveil which specific team’s athlete tested positive.

The athletic department had one positive test last week, where cases declined in the previous three straight weeks. The week of North Texas football playing its home game against Charlotte on Oct. 10 resulted in no positive tests.

The school conducted 7,265 tests since the football players, coaches and administrative staff returned to campus in June.

As of Week 8, North Texas football had two games canceled this season against Texas A&M (originally scheduled Sept. 12) and Houston (originally scheduled Sept. 26). The team will play UTEP on the road Saturday afternoon.

North Texas football is following Conference USA guidelines mandating all players, coaches and staff members test for COVID-19 three times per week.

The school has implemented a series of protocols among each of its athletic teams to prevent the disease from spreading. The actions call for athletes to stay socially distant in locker rooms and limit the number of athletes participating in different activities.

Featured Image: Head coach Seth Littrell talks to a referee against Southern Mississippi on Oct. 3, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas
Tags
athleticsfootballmean greensports
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Men’s and women’s basketball release conference schedules📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/VdGidUaybx

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: North Texas athletic department announces three active COVID-19 cases📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/mtGmYz4lJ9

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Tennis team finishes fall, gives head coach glimpses of a strong spring season📝 @yumdayum 📸 Ryan Cantrell https://t.co/CMkrNPdqUp

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: CityFolk returns to the music scene online and outdoors📝 @kellytran28 📸 @veryoak https://t.co/6ye3Kua4ua

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: LGBTQ representation in children’s media is essential📝 @rachel_m_card 🖼️ @AustinBanzon https://t.co/WqiogXgUFc

- 10 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram