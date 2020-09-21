North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: North Texas athletic department reports 4 active COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: North Texas athletic department reports 4 active COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

BREAKING: North Texas athletic department reports 4 active COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries
September 21
21:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
17th September, 2020

17th September, 2020

The North Texas athletic department announced four active cases of COVID-19 Monday morning in its latest set of testing results, according to a source within the athletic department.

The school declined to release information on which specific teams, athletes, coaches or staff members tested positive. A school spokesman confirmed before Saturday night’s football game against SMU that linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis were unavailable due to medical reasons. Head coach Seth Littrell declined to discuss the two players’ absence following the game beyond the provided statement by the spokesman.

North Texas’ football game against Houston slated for Sept. 26 is still on as of Monday, where the Cougars have yet to play their first game in 2020.  The Cougars’ games against Rice and Memphis were postponed due to COVID-19-related issues. Houston’s scheduled game over the weekend of Sept. 19 with Baylor was postponed.

North Texas athletics mandates football players, coaches and personnel to test three times per week under Conference USA’s COVID-19 procedures for the fall season. Athletic department officials established a series of protocols over the summer to ensure the safety of its athletes and staff members based on testing and social distancing in locker rooms and athletic facilities.

Since testing began for athletes and staff members in June, 26 members of the North Texas athletic department have recovered from COVID-19 infections. A total of 3,442 tests have been conducted since.

Featured Image: Head football coach Seth Littrell looks out onto the field before the game against SMU on Sept. 19, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
denton record chroniclehoustonmean green footballnorth texasNorth Texas athletic department
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: North Texas athletic department reports 4 active COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries📝@prestonrios_ 📸@Tzac24 https://t.co/BTj23pJNr7

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Thrift reselling is unethical📝@vanessaranayy 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/lhNAP5kinD

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: America’s future lies within the Gen Z vote📝@rhemajoybell 🖼️Durga Bhavana https://t.co/3b6ISdH6eQ

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Woodward’s silence makes him as guilty as Trump📝 North Texas Daily 🖼️@ooopsrobynn https://t.co/ZduHjEbpPW

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Trump is misleading the media against Joe Biden📝@beinmesince96 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/Rjqew6kABR

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram