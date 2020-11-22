North Texas Daily

BREAKING: North Texas athletics department reports 7 active COVID-19 cases

BREAKING: North Texas athletics department reports 7 active COVID-19 cases

November 22
16:43 2020
Sunday afternoon the North Texas athletics department recorded seven positive COVID-19 active cases following its weekly round of testing, according to a source from the athletics department.

The athletics department had nine positive tests appear last week, where the number of active cases decreased for the first time in four weeks.

North Texas has 86 members who have recovered from infections since testing began in the athletics department in June. A total of 10,425 tests have been conducted in five months, including 105 positive tests.

As of Week 13 in the college football season, North Texas has five games postponed or canceled including Texas A&M (scheduled Sept. 12), Houston (scheduled Sept. 26), UTEP (scheduled Oct. 31), Louisiana Tech (scheduled Nov. 7) and UAB (scheduled Nov. 14).

The Mean Green are scheduled to play UTSA on the road next Saturday afternoon.

North Texas football is following Conference USA guidelines mandating all players, coaches and staff members test for COVID-19 three times per week.

North Texas men’s and women’s basketball are set to play their season-opening games at home. The women’s team plays Tarleton Wednesday evening and the men’s team plays Mississippi Valley State Thursday evening.

The school implemented a series of protocols among each of its athletics teams to prevent the virus from spreading. The actions call for athletes to stay socially distant in locker rooms and limit the number of athletes participating in different activities.

Featured Image: Located next to the Waranch Tennis Complex is the Track and Field Soccer Complex on Nov. 11, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

basketballfootballMean Green athleticsmean green basketballmean green footballmen's basketballsportsweekly testingwomens asketball
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

