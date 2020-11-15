North Texas Daily

BREAKING: North Texas athletics department reports 9 active COVID-19 cases

November 15
21:06 2020
Sunday afternoon the North Texas athletics department had nine positive COVID-19 active cases following its weekly round of testing, according to a source from the athletics department.

The athletics department had 30 positive tests appear last week, where the number of active cases increased the previous four weeks.

North Texas has 77 members who have recovered from infections since testing began in the athletics department in June. A total of 9,621 tests have been conducted in five months, including 98 positive tests.

As of Week 12 for the football season, North Texas had five games postponed or canceled this season against Texas A&M (scheduled Sept. 12), Houston (scheduled Sept. 26), UTEP (scheduled Oct. 31), Louisiana Tech (scheduled Nov. 7) and UAB (scheduled Nov. 14).

The Mean Green are scheduled to play Rice at home Saturday afternoon.

North Texas football is following Conference USA guidelines mandating all players, coaches and staff members test for COVID-19 three times per week.

The school has implemented a series of protocols among each of its athletics teams to prevent the disease from spreading. The actions call for athletes to stay socially distant in locker rooms and limit the number of athletes participating in different activities.

Featured Image: The Mean Green runs out on the field for the game against Charlotte on Oct. 10, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

athleticsfootballmean greenNorth Texas sportssportsweekly testing
Preston Rios

