North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: North Texas athletics has two active COVID-19 cases, 23 total recoveries

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: North Texas athletics has two active COVID-19 cases, 23 total recoveries

BREAKING: North Texas athletics has two active COVID-19 cases, 23 total recoveries
September 14
21:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
10th September, 2020

10th September, 2020

The North Texas athletic department announced there are two active cases of COVID-19 following the latest round of testing from last week, said a source within the athletics department to the North Texas Daily.

The athletics department has conducted 2,464 total tests since athletes have been allowed on campus since June. In the same time frame, 23 members throughout the department have recovered from the virus caused by COVID-19.

The athletic department has not released its testing figures publicly, despite a department source providing results to the Denton Record-Chronicle Monday morning. School executives also have not disclosed the identities of the people who tested positive.

North Texas athletics has five teams working out on campus, which include the football team, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball. Social distancing and safety measures are taken among each sport by having distant locker room space to prevent close contact.

The football team took to Conference USA’s protocols in August which mandates players and staff members test three times per week. There were no positive tests during the week of North Texas football’s opening game on Sept. 5 against Houston Baptist.

As of Monday afternoon, the North Texas football game against Southern Methodist on Sept. 19 is still on schedule.

Featured Image: The Mean Green run onto the field at the game against Texas-San Antonio at Apogee Stadium on Sept. 21, 2019. Image by Jordan Collard

Tags
conference usacovid-19North Texas athleticsNorth Texas footballpandemic
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Mizecarter: I'm having a little trouble finding sources for an @ntdaily story I'm writing about the CDC moratorium on evictions. It's a sensitive subject, but if you know anyone at UNT who has gone through or come close to eviction please let me know.

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: There needs to be more plus-size representation in Hollywood📝@JBobbieNA 🖼️@pastellivi https://t.co/x9Vg0kawWk

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@JohnFields0: Check out this story on senior women's golfer Lauren Cox returning for a fifth season at North Texas. She's the leader of a program trying to build on last season's successes and continue their rise in the national rankings, all amid a global pandemic. https://t.co/oZCOTmuVhz

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@MeanGreenWGolf: Check out this story on our Super Senior! #goat 🐐 https://t.co/lxOAWNMI59

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@melson_morgan: Don’t forget to check out the latest edition of the North Texas Daily!! https://t.co/Ng3tGUibwE

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram