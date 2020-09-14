BREAKING: North Texas athletics has two active COVID-19 cases, 23 total recoveries

The North Texas athletic department announced there are two active cases of COVID-19 following the latest round of testing from last week, said a source within the athletics department to the North Texas Daily.

The athletics department has conducted 2,464 total tests since athletes have been allowed on campus since June. In the same time frame, 23 members throughout the department have recovered from the virus caused by COVID-19.

The athletic department has not released its testing figures publicly, despite a department source providing results to the Denton Record-Chronicle Monday morning. School executives also have not disclosed the identities of the people who tested positive.

North Texas athletics has five teams working out on campus, which include the football team, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball. Social distancing and safety measures are taken among each sport by having distant locker room space to prevent close contact.

The football team took to Conference USA’s protocols in August which mandates players and staff members test three times per week. There were no positive tests during the week of North Texas football’s opening game on Sept. 5 against Houston Baptist.

As of Monday afternoon, the North Texas football game against Southern Methodist on Sept. 19 is still on schedule.

