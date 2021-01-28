North Texas football announces 2021 schedule

Conference USA announced schedules of all participating football programs for the 2021 season including North Texas. The 2020 season resulted in a (4-6, 3-5 C-USA) record for the Mean Green where the team played in nine of the 12 total scheduled games before the postseason.

The 12-game schedule format for the Mean Green features four games against non-conference opponents and a Power 5 opponent in the University of Missouri on Oct. 9.

The Mean Green opens up the season against Northwestern State University on Sept. 4. The Northwestern State Demons, who did not play its football season in the fall, is expected to play in the spring.

In Week 2 the Mean Green continue the cross-town rivalry game against Southern Methodist University, where the Mustangs defeated North Texas 65-35 in 2020.

For eight of the next 10 weeks, the Mean Green will play conference games. The Mean Green open conference play against University of Alabama-Birmingham at home Sept. 18. The other home conference games North Texas has on its plate are Marshall (Oct. 16), University of Texas-El Paso (Nov. 13) and University of Texas-San Antonio (11/27). Road conference games for North Texas include Lousiana Tech University (Sept. 25), Rice University (Oct. 30), Southern Mississippi University (Nov. 6) and Florida International University (Nov. 20).

North Texas also has two non-conference games on its schedule during conference play. The Week 5 contest against the University of Missouri (Oct. 19) on the road will be the first Power 5 game North Texas played since the 2019 season when the Mean Green played California.

The final non-conference game on the schedule includes Liberty University (Oct. 23) at home. The Flames completed its 2020 season with a (10-1, Independent) record and defeated No. 12 Coastal Carolina 37-34 in the 2020 Cure Bowl. Liberty finished No. 17 in the final AP Poll College Football ranking.

Featured Image: Redshirt sophomore Austin Aune prepares to make a pass against Southern Mississippi on Oct. 3, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas