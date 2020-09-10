Breaking: North Texas football assistant Tate Wallis resigns after arrest

Mean Green football assistant and quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis resigned Thursday following his arrest on Sept. 3, according to North Texas athletics officials.

“Tate Wallis has offered his resignation and we have accepted,” the UNT Athletics Department said in a statement.

Wallis’ arrest came on two counts of misconduct with a student and an educator dating back to 2019 when he was an offensive coordinator with Argyle High School’s football team. He is still currently under investigation with the school district and cooperating with law enforcement.

Courtesy Denton Record Chronicle and Jordan Collard