North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Breaking: North Texas football assistant Tate Wallis resigns after arrest

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Breaking: North Texas football assistant Tate Wallis resigns after arrest

Breaking: North Texas football assistant Tate Wallis resigns after arrest
September 10
15:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
10th September, 2020

10th September, 2020

Mean Green football assistant and quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis resigned Thursday following his arrest on Sept. 3, according to North Texas athletics officials.

“Tate Wallis has offered his resignation and we have accepted,” the UNT Athletics Department said in a statement.

Wallis’ arrest came on two counts of misconduct with a student and an educator dating back to 2019 when he was an offensive coordinator with Argyle High School’s football team. He is still currently under investigation with the school district and cooperating with law enforcement.

Courtesy Denton Record Chronicle and Jordan Collard

Tags
mean greenNorth Texas footballTate Wallis
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph and the celebrity activism issue📝@sarah_berg16 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/THk3IuEEsf

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: UNT couple writes bilingual children’s book to help youth navigate COVID-19📝@marialawsonn https://t.co/5DA1VEAhxe

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @RealBrettDavis: Here is a piece I wrote for @ntdaily about how Denton area apartments are mismanaged and take advantage of students.…

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Breaking: North Texas football assistant Tate Wallis resigns after arrest📝@prestonrios_ https://t.co/SwTFGOTO6T

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: A new era for Seth Littrell and Mean Green football📝@prestonrios_ 📸@Tzac24 https://t.co/IugB9wRmAs

- 6 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram