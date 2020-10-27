North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: North Texas football game against UTEP postponed

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: North Texas football game against UTEP postponed

BREAKING: North Texas football game against UTEP postponed
October 27
20:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
22nd October, 2020

22nd October, 2020

North Texas’ football (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) matchup scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, against UTEP (3-3, 0-2 C-USA) is postponed due to surging cases of COVID-19 in El Paso. The teams are working together to reschedule the game, and the conference will further assist both teams on the schedule change.

The decision to postpone the game follows the mandated stay-at-home order from increases of positive COVID-19 test rates in El Paso.

“We are disappointed to have our first postponement of a Conference USA game, but the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and coaches is our number one priority,” said North Texas president Neal Smatresk. “We send our best wishes to the entire El Paso community as they face the challenge of dealing with the latest outbreak.”

The North Texas athletic department announced Monday three positive tests appeared in its weekly testing, increasing from last week with one positive test.

The postponement of Saturday’s football matchup is North Texas’ third for the 2020 season, while the Mean Green was slated to play Texas A&M Sept. 12, and Houston Sept. 26.

Featured Image: The Mean Green runs out on the field for the game against Charlotte on Oct. 10, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
covid-19footballNeal Smatresknorth texasSeth Littrell
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: North Texas football game against UTEP postponed📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/WtuPJwOTpL

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@thereal_Suarez: BREAKING: Saturday’s game featuring North Texas and UTEP has been postponed due to a spike of COVID-19 cases in El Paso. Stay tuned for more on the situation.

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Gorillaz’ ‘Song Machine’ is an ambitious project and instant classic📝 @RealBrettDavis https://t.co/MDrQdDVVye

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Men’s and women’s basketball release conference schedules📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/VdGidUaybx

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: North Texas athletic department announces three active COVID-19 cases📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/mtGmYz4lJ9

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram