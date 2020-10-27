BREAKING: North Texas football game against UTEP postponed

North Texas’ football (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) matchup scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, against UTEP (3-3, 0-2 C-USA) is postponed due to surging cases of COVID-19 in El Paso. The teams are working together to reschedule the game, and the conference will further assist both teams on the schedule change.

The decision to postpone the game follows the mandated stay-at-home order from increases of positive COVID-19 test rates in El Paso.

“We are disappointed to have our first postponement of a Conference USA game, but the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and coaches is our number one priority,” said North Texas president Neal Smatresk. “We send our best wishes to the entire El Paso community as they face the challenge of dealing with the latest outbreak.”

The North Texas athletic department announced Monday three positive tests appeared in its weekly testing, increasing from last week with one positive test.

The postponement of Saturday’s football matchup is North Texas’ third for the 2020 season, while the Mean Green was slated to play Texas A&M Sept. 12, and Houston Sept. 26.

Featured Image: The Mean Green runs out on the field for the game against Charlotte on Oct. 10, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas