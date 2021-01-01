North Texas Daily

BREAKING: North Texas football parts ways with defensive coordinator Clint Bowen

January 01
19:41 2021
North Texas football head coach Seth Littrell and defensive coordinator Clint Bowen mutually agreed to part ways, Littrell announced Friday morning. Bowen completed his first season as the Mean Green’s defensive coordinator under Littrell, where he served in the same position in 2011 under then-head coach Dan McCarney.

“Clint and I had some discussions and decided together this was the best move for all involved,” Littrell said. “It was a difficult season to navigate for everyone, and that was no different in our case. I think coach Bowen is a very good coach but things don’t work out the way you plan. I want to thank coach Bowen for what he put into our program this past year and wish him and his family the best in the future.”

The Mean Green defense finished last throughout Conference USA in the four major team defensive statistic categories including scoring defense (42.9 points per game), total defense (522 yards per game), passing defense (252.9 yards per game) and rushing defense (269.2 yards per game).

North Texas concluded its season on Dec. 21, with a 56-28 loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl and finished 4-6 in 2020.

“I wasn’t able to accomplish what I set out to in year one,” Bowen said. “Obviously we had some obstacles to overcome with no offseason and the difficulty that COVID brought along, but ultimately I’m responsible for the defense and we didn’t perform up to my standard. I wish North Texas well, but I think it’s in my best professional interest to pursue other opportunities at this time.”

Featured Image: The Mean Green runs out on the field for the game against Charlotte on Oct. 10, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

clint bowenfootballmean green footballNorth Texas footballSeth Littrellsportsports
