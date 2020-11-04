North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: North Texas football reschedules UTEP game

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: North Texas football reschedules UTEP game

BREAKING: North Texas football reschedules UTEP game
November 04
17:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
29th October, 2020

29th October, 2020

North Texas football and UTEP reached an agreement Wednesday afternoon to play its postponed game on Dec. 13 in El Paso. The original date scheduled between the two was Oct. 31, but was called off due to concerns of an increase in COVID-19 cases within El Paso.

The North Texas athletic department offered UTEP’s football program the option to play at Apogee Stadium instead and no agreement was reached.

As of Wednesday, the Mean Green’s homecoming matchup against Louisiana Tech is on schedule.

Featured Image: The Mean Green runs out on the field for the game against Charlotte on Oct. 10, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Campus involvement is more important than ever📝 @rhemajoybell 🖼️ @ooopsrobynn https://t.co/D9vU04L2iK

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Breaking the Cycle: Paul Juarez’s journey of fatherhood📝 + 📸: by contributors Sadie Brown and Jesse Brackeen https://t.co/kZ27x14Jzj

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: North Texas football reschedules UTEP game📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/L3MKGAxk23

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@spencer_kain: also shoutout to the absolutely incredible team of writers/editors/photographers/illustrators at @ntdaily who worked tirelessly to help create this fantastic issue! give them a quick thanks, a read and more because they deserve it!

- 10 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@spencer_kain: Before numbers change too drastically by end of today and tomorrow, here is our cover for the paper tomorrow with standings/stats as of 2 pm Wednesday. This has been a wild ride and we’re still not done! Look out for more updates @ntdaily through the rest of the week! https://t.co/5aeMQlq3ol

- 10 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram