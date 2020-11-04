BREAKING: North Texas football reschedules UTEP game

North Texas football and UTEP reached an agreement Wednesday afternoon to play its postponed game on Dec. 13 in El Paso. The original date scheduled between the two was Oct. 31, but was called off due to concerns of an increase in COVID-19 cases within El Paso.

The North Texas athletic department offered UTEP’s football program the option to play at Apogee Stadium instead and no agreement was reached.

As of Wednesday, the Mean Green’s homecoming matchup against Louisiana Tech is on schedule.

Featured Image: The Mean Green runs out on the field for the game against Charlotte on Oct. 10, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas