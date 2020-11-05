BREAKING: North Texas football’s homecoming game postponed

North Texas’ (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) homecoming football game against Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-2 C-USA) scheduled for Saturday evening has been postponed due to the number of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing. Due to the active coronavirus cases and contact tracing, the football program has 30 players who would not be able to play.

The cancellation of Saturday’s matchup is the second postponement in two weeks, including three straight idle weeks for North Texas football.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased within the last three weeks for the North Texas athletic department. Monday’s testing report showed 15 positive results, three positives last week and one positive result appearing on Oct. 22.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of our game against Louisiana Tech this weekend,” said Wren Baker, vice president and director of athletics. “However it is necessary in the interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We’ve appreciated the consistent dialogue with our colleagues at Louisiana Tech and we look forward to safely resuming play.”

This story will be updated.

Featured Image: The Mean Green runs out on the field for the game against Charlotte on Oct. 10, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas