BREAKING: North Texas freshman defensive back Garnett Burke enters transfer portal

BREAKING: North Texas freshman defensive back Garnett Burke enters transfer portal

October 20
15:22 2020
15th October, 2020

Freshman North Texas defensive back Garnett Burke entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, according to North Texas football staff officials.

The former Garland 3-star 2020 signee was rated the highest-rated defensive back among freshmen Upton Scout and Jordan Nichols.  Burke was rated the No. 104 safety in the country and No. 191 overall in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports.

Burke committed to North Texas on June 8, 2019, while having 12 offers from other programs including Southern Methodist, Kansas, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Utah State, and Texas-San Antonio.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Burke is the third Mean Green player to disband from participating in the 2020 season after sophomore defensive back Jordan Rucker and junior offensive lineman Brian Parish opted out the remainder of the season.

Tags
footballGarnett Burkemean green footballNorth Texas footballsports
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

