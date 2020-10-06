BREAKING: North Texas offensive lineman opts out of 2020 season

Junior Mean Green offensive lineman Brian Parish announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon he would opt out of the rest of the 2020 football season due to health concerns within his family. He plans to rejoin the team in the spring semester.

“Unfortunately due to unforeseen obstacles this year I will be opting out of the 2020 football season this semester due to health concerns with my family,” Parish said on Twitter. “I will be looking forward to rejoining my teammates next semester for a new and healthy start in the 2021 offseason.”

The 6-foot-5 Arlington native appeared in 10 games for the Mean Green in 2019, while appearing in three games in 2018.

