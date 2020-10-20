North Texas Daily

BREAKING: North Texas quarterback named as the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week

BREAKING: North Texas quarterback named as the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week

October 20
17:51 2020
North Texas sophomore quarterback Jason Bean was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week following a performance where he tallied 350 yards of total offense and five touchdowns against Middle Tennessee.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive players in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity — specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

Bean was also named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, including nominations to the Manning Award Stars of the Week and the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list.

Bean entered Saturday’s matchup as the backup to fellow sophomore quarterback Austin Aune and took over while trailing 21-7 to the Blue Raiders in the second quarter. He completed 12-of-17 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing 169 yards and three touchdowns.

“I thought [Bean] came in and stepped up and did a great job,” head coach Seth Littrell said in the post-game press conference. “He’s had a great week of preparation with not only football but also the mental side of things and being prepared to go into the game whenever that time comes.”

The Mean Green offense broke its own program record of total yards for the second time this season with 768 against Middle Tennessee. The previous record was established on Sept. 5 against Houston Baptist when the offense produced 721 total yards.

Through the completion of Week 7, North Texas ranks No. 1 in the NCAA FBS for total yards of offense with 2,968 yards (averaging 593.6 yards per game). Among C-USA teams, the Mean Green offense ranks No. 1 in passing offense (338.6 yards per game), rushing (255 yards per game) and scoring offense (39.2 points per game).

conference usafootballJason Beanmean green footballnational player of the weekSeth Littrell
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

