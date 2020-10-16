North Texas Daily

BREAKING: North Texas sophomore defensive back opts out of 2020 season

BREAKING: North Texas sophomore defensive back opts out of 2020 season

BREAKING: North Texas sophomore defensive back opts out of 2020 season
October 16
2020
North Texas sophomore defensive back Jordan Rucker has opted out for the remainder of the 2020 season, according to North Texas athletic department officials.

Rucker’s decision to forgo the season makes him the second player in the program since Oct. 6 when junior offensive lineman Brian Parish announced his decision to opt-out.

Rucker appeared in two games this season with the Mean Green tallying seven tackles (four solo tackles). He transferred to North Texas after a two-year stint with Purdue. Rucker attended Denton Ryan High School leading the Raiders to a 14-1 record and a Texas 5A state semifinals appearance in the playoffs his senior year.

The North Texas defense will look to improve over the weekend on the road against Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon. The Mean Green defensively stand last in Conference USA in total defense, scoring defense, rushing and passing defense.

Courtesy Mean Green Sports

