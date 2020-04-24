North Texas Daily

Breaking: Officer-involved shooting confirmed near Bucee's

Breaking: Officer-involved shooting confirmed near Bucee's

April 24
18:47 2020
23rd April, 2020

An officer-involved shooting Friday morning at the 5000 block of South Interstate 35E in Denton was confirmed by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Denton Police Department via Twitter.

Marlon Bonds allegedly shot his girlfriend in Fort Worth on April 23, and threatened to kill others, according to a Denton Police Department press release. The suspect was located by the Denton County Warrant Deputies on April 24 in the Bucee’s parking lot, wanted by the Fort Worth Police Department for aggravated assault and serious bodily injury with a weapon family. violence

Bonds got out of his vehicle to enter the trunk of the car, during which deputies approached the vehicle to keep the suspect from fleeing. Bonds re-entered his vehicle and came out again with a handgun. Deputies “fired their weapons striking Bonds multiple times” in response, according to the press release.

Bonds, 53, was pronounced deceased after being transported to Medical City Denton.

No civilians or deputies were reportedly injured and officers are advising everyone to avoid the area. This is an ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers, with the Denton County Sherrif’s Office advising and other inquiries to be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A gas pump and a portion of the parking lot at Buc-ee’s were roped off with crime scene tape, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. However, the store was still open with half the gas pumps available for customer use.

Featured Image: A portion of the Buc-ee’s parking lot and gas pump area is roped off due to a reported shooting on April 24, 2020. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

