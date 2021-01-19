BREAKING: Quarterback Jason Bean to transfer out of UNT

Sophomore quarterback Jason Bean has entered the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon according to Mean Green 247. Bean is one of the multiple offensive skilled players to enter the transfer portal within the last week along with junior running back Tre Siggers, junior receiver Greg White and sophomore receiver Austin Ogunmakin.

“I would like to thank the University of North Texas for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents,” Bean said in a statement on Twitter. “To my teammates, I wish nothing but success. The relationships that I’ve built here at UNT will last a lifetime. I personally want to thank [Strength and conditioning coach Zack Womack] and the coaching staff for helping me get to where I am today. This is one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make. After many conversations, I would like to announce that I will be entering my name to the transfer portal.”

Bean entered the 2020 season competing for the starting quarterback position with fellow sophomore quarterback Austin Aune, later starting in seven games for North Texas. In the eight games he appeared in, Bean threw for 1,131 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 346 yards on 56 attempts and five touchdowns.

His biggest performance came in Week 7 when North Texas finished a 52-35 comeback win over Middle Tennesee while trailing 28-14 in the second quarter. Aune earned the starting role over Bean between Week 5 and 7, later filling in for Aune after committing three turnovers. Bean accounted for 350 yards of total offense (181 yards passing and 169 yards rushing) and five touchdowns (two passing and three rushing). He later was crowned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week.

Bean served as a backup in the 2018 and 2019 seasons at North Texas sitting behind the program’s all-time leading passer Mason Fine. In 2019, he threw for three touchdowns and three interceptions for 176 yards and 80 yards rushing on 13 attempts.

He appeared in limited action in 2018 when filling in for an injured Fine in the New Mexico Bowl in December 2018, carrying four times for 14 yards and 0-2 passing with an interception.

Featured Image: Senior running back Deandre Torrey runs the ball up the middle, while quarterback Jason Bean watches the play, against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas