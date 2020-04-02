BREAKING: Redshirt sophomore guard Umoja Gibson set to transfer

It was announced Thursday afternoon that North Texas’ sophomore guard Umoja Gibson will be transferring, according to a report by Stadium. Gibson earned himself second-team All-Conference-USA in the 2019-2020 season averaging 30.4 minutes per game, 14.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

As of Tuesday, North Texas’ men’s head coach Grant McCasland assumed all players from 2019-20 with remaining upcoming eligibility would return the following year.

“There’s nothing new, no transfer portal news, [no] nothing,” McCasland told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday. “We love our team and will be selective to get the right fits.”

In his second full season, Gibson established himself with junior guard Javion Hamlet as an offensive duo combining for 29.1 points per game and both averaged 30.4 minutes per game. Gibson led North Texas to their first conference title since 2009-10 with team highs of 86 3-pointers, 943 minutes and 44 steals

No decision has been yet made on where Gibson plans to transfer.

Courtesy of Mean Green Sports