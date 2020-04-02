North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: Redshirt sophomore guard Umoja Gibson set to transfer

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: Redshirt sophomore guard Umoja Gibson set to transfer

BREAKING: Redshirt sophomore guard Umoja Gibson set to transfer
April 02
21:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
2nd April, 2020

2nd April, 2020

It was announced Thursday afternoon that North Texas’ sophomore guard Umoja Gibson will be transferring, according to a report by Stadium. Gibson earned himself second-team All-Conference-USA in the 2019-2020 season averaging 30.4 minutes per game, 14.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

As of Tuesday, North Texas’ men’s head coach Grant McCasland assumed all players from 2019-20 with remaining upcoming eligibility would return the following year.

“There’s nothing new, no transfer portal news, [no] nothing,” McCasland told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday. “We love our team and will be selective to get the right fits.”

In his second full season, Gibson established himself with junior guard Javion Hamlet as an offensive duo combining for 29.1 points per game and both averaged 30.4 minutes per game. Gibson led North Texas to their first conference title since 2009-10 with team highs of 86 3-pointers, 943 minutes and 44 steals

No decision has been yet made on where Gibson plans to transfer.

Courtesy of Mean Green Sports

Tags
#meangreenbb#sportsbasketballcusameangreen
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdailymedia: 📷PHOTO GALLERY: Our staff documented different places around Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic as shelter-in-place order…

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: ‘Ozark’ season 3 finds crime show at its finest, could potentially sweep at the Emmys 📝by @HaleyNArnoldhttps://t.co/RZ7WvfEUFL

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: Top 5 cinematic trilogies of all time 📝by @OberkromJaden 🖼️by @JaeEunSUH1001 https://t.co/5D3o84sce4

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdaily: Follow our continuing coverage of the coronavirus at: https://t.co/OQuF6Wc3VQ Any questions or comments about the coronavirus…

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: UNT to implement pass/fail grading for spring 2020 📝by @LizzySpangler 📷by @ricardovazg https://t.co/XP0BeKgrPl

- 2 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram