North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Soccer announces addition of trio, return of three seniors for fall 2021

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Soccer announces addition of trio, return of three seniors for fall 2021

Soccer announces addition of trio, return of three seniors for fall 2021
November 13
17:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
12th November, 2020

12th November, 2020

North Texas soccer added two high school recruits and one graduate transfer to its 2021 recruiting class. The team also announced the return of three current seniors next season for a fifth year of eligibility, a decision that aligns with an NCAA ruling in August to grant fall sports athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Jori Foote and Marina Vera are the two high school players whose signings North Texas announced on Friday.

Foote is an athletic center back hailing from Pflugerville, Texas, who held offers from UCLA, Texas and Oklahoma before signing to play for North Texas. She also played for the highly competitive Lonestar Soccer Club, which is based in Austin, Texas.

A current Denton resident, Vera was born in Elko, Nevada, and played high school soccer at Denton Guyer High School. She is an attacking forward who has also played club soccer for FC Dallas, a team consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation.

Graduate transfer Sarah Fuller is a goalkeeper from Wylie, Texas, who spent her first four years of college at Vanderbilt University and was the starting keeper for the team this season. Fuller did not allow a goal in more than 300 minutes of playing time against Southeastern Conference opponents and is set to graduate this spring with a degree in Medicine, Health and Society from Vanderbilt.

Also announced on Friday was the decision for all three of this year’s seniors to return in the fall of 2021 with a fifth year of eligibility. Seniors Brooke Lampe, Berklee Peters and Elle Marie DeFrain are set to return next season under the NCAA ruling granting fall sports athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy Mean Green Sports

Tags
berklee petersBrooke LampeElle Marie DeFrainJori footeMarina VerameangreensoccerNorth Texas soccerSarah FullersoccerVanderbilt soccer
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Fields

John Fields

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: SGA president vetoes transparency bill, citing technical errors📝 @IleanaGarnand 📸 @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/kEA6QVaDBB

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Soccer announces addition of trio, return of three seniors for fall 2021📝@JohnFields0 https://t.co/His2GpHpif

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: Feeding neighbors through the power of social media📝 @kellytran28 https://t.co/9DztCjOvzA

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: New dining hall Eagle Landing set to land in January📝 @Mizecarter 📸 @JohnAndersontx https://t.co/DO65TdbztZ

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ARTS & LIFE: Bloom Yoga integrates inclusivity, progressivism into yoga to build community📝 @AnvithaReddyy 📸 @ricardovazg https://t.co/bBZxR0048G

- 4 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram