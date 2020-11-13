Soccer announces addition of trio, return of three seniors for fall 2021

North Texas soccer added two high school recruits and one graduate transfer to its 2021 recruiting class. The team also announced the return of three current seniors next season for a fifth year of eligibility, a decision that aligns with an NCAA ruling in August to grant fall sports athletes an additional year of eligibility.

Jori Foote and Marina Vera are the two high school players whose signings North Texas announced on Friday.

Foote is an athletic center back hailing from Pflugerville, Texas, who held offers from UCLA, Texas and Oklahoma before signing to play for North Texas. She also played for the highly competitive Lonestar Soccer Club, which is based in Austin, Texas.

A current Denton resident, Vera was born in Elko, Nevada, and played high school soccer at Denton Guyer High School. She is an attacking forward who has also played club soccer for FC Dallas, a team consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation.

Graduate transfer Sarah Fuller is a goalkeeper from Wylie, Texas, who spent her first four years of college at Vanderbilt University and was the starting keeper for the team this season. Fuller did not allow a goal in more than 300 minutes of playing time against Southeastern Conference opponents and is set to graduate this spring with a degree in Medicine, Health and Society from Vanderbilt.

Also announced on Friday was the decision for all three of this year’s seniors to return in the fall of 2021 with a fifth year of eligibility. Seniors Brooke Lampe, Berklee Peters and Elle Marie DeFrain are set to return next season under the NCAA ruling granting fall sports athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

