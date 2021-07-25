BREAKING: Soccer releases its fall 2021 schedule

Following a one-off spring season in early 2021, soccer is returning to familiarity with the release of its fall slate on Friday.

After posting a winning record last year (7-3-1, 4-1-1 Conference USA) the eight-time C-USA champions have retooled the team by adding a couple of big-name transfers. Former Vanderbilt University goalkeeper Sarah Fuller and former University of Oklahoma forward Jenna Sheely will join the squad.

Soccer begins play at home on Aug. 11 with an exhibition showdown versus the Southeastern Conference’s Texas A&M University — a rematch from the Aggies 1-0 victory last season. On Aug. 15, the Mean Green will have another exhibition opponent as Dallas College-Brookhaven travels to Denton.

Staying home, North Texas’ first official match will come on Aug. 20 against Southern University. The team’s first road trip starts two days later with a match against Houston Baptist University in Houston, Texas followed by a trip to Manoa, Hawaii, on Aug. 27 to take on the University of Hawaii. Soccer finishes out its Hawaii trip with an Aug. 29 matchup versus Idaho State University in Honolulu.

Returning to the mainland, soccer will face a pair of Big 12 opponents, playing Baylor University at home on Sept. 2 and Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sept. 5. The Mean Green claimed a 1-0 victory over the Sooners in Denton last season.

On Sept. 10, the team takes on Stephen F. Austin State University at home before traveling west to face Abilene Christian University on Sept. 12.

C-USA play starts on Sept. 16 with a trip to Boca Raton, Florida, to face Florida Atlantic University. Returning home on Sept. 19, soccer will take on in-state rival University of Texas-El Paso — the only C-USA opponent to best North Texas last regular season.

The Mean Green will also host the University of Southern Mississippi on Sept. 24 before making the trip down south to face the University of Texas-San Antonio on Oct. 1. North Texas will then take on Florida International University at home a week later before a pair of away matches against the University of Alabama-Birmingham (Oct. 15) and Louisiana Tech University (Oct. 22).

To conclude conference play, the Mean Green will host Rice University on Oct. 28 with the C-USA Women’s Soccer championship set to kick off on Nov. 3. Soccer will look to capture its 17th conference title all-time and ninth in C-USA this season following a first-round exit to Charlotte University in last season’s tournament.

Featured Image: Redshirt freshmen Taylor Tufts performs a corner kick during practice on Feb. 3, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas