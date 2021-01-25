BREAKING: Soccer releases spring 2021 schedule

North Texas women’s soccer (15-5-1, 7-2-1 Conference USA last season) released its spring 2021 schedule on Monday, a 14-match slate which includes one exhibition contest and three home matches with Big 12 opponents.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mean Green’s season will look different from most years. Outside of the obvious shift to competing in the spring instead of the fall, the Mean Green will also have fewer C-USA matches than normal with six instead of the standard 10.

In its first competition since losing to the University of Arkansas by a score of 3-0 in the first round of the 2019 NCCA Tournament, North Texas will play an exhibition match against the University of the Incarnate Word on Jan. 29 in San Antonio.

For its first official match of the season, North Texas will make the short trip to Dallas to play Metroplex rival SMU on Feb. 7, the schools’ first meeting since 2011. The Mean Green will then have their home opener on Feb. 12 against Midwestern State University before back-to-back road matches against Grambling State (Feb. 19) and Texas State (Feb. 28).

Following its two-game road trip, the Mean Green will return home on March 4 for the first of three home matches against Big 12 programs as they host the University of Oklahoma. The other two Big 12 contests will be played against No. 12 Oklahoma State (March 14) and Texas Tech (March 28).

For its conference slate, North Texas will have three matches on the road and three at home played exclusively against C-USA West Division opponents.

For their C-USA opener, the Mean Green will travel to face Rice University on March 7 in Houston. The team’s two other in-conference road contests will be against the University of Southern Mississippi (March 21) and Texas-El Paso (April 2).

The Mean Green’s C-USA home opener will come on March 12 against Louisiana Tech. Their second home contest will be against the University of Alabama-Birmingham on March 26, followed by their season finale on April 9 against Texas-San Antonio.

The C-USA Women’s soccer championship will be hosted by Rice University on April 13-17 with times to be determined. The NCAA Selection Show is planned to be held on April 18.

North Texas returns seven starters from last season’s C-USA champion squad, headlined by the C-USA Goalkeeper of the Year, junior keeper Kelsey Brann. Two other all-conference returnees are senior forward Berklee Peters (2019 All-C-USA Second Team) and sophomore forward Allie Byrd (2019 All-C-USA Third Team).

Featured Image: Senior Berkelee Peters runs and prepares to kick the ball to a teammate during the UNT vs. Marshall game on Oct. 20, 2019. Image by Ryan Cantrell