BREAKING: Softball head coach Rodney DeLong signs new multi-year deal

BREAKING: Softball head coach Rodney DeLong signs new multi-year deal

October 14
2020
8th October, 2020

North Texas signed head coach Rodney DeLong to a long-term 5-year extension through the 2025 season, according to sources within the athletics department.

DeLong became the head coach after signing in June 2018 and has led the program to a 54-24 record in two seasons.

In 2019, the Mean Green softball team won the Conference USA regular-season title with a 35-19, 19-5 record, making it a 10-win improvement from the previous year. In the 2020 season before its postponement, North Texas jumped out to a program-best 19-5, 2-1 through their first 24 games.

Before DeLong became the head coach at North Texas, he spent one season as the head coach at Austin Peay. He previously was an assistant coach at Georgia Tech and the head coach at Cameron University.

Courtesy Mean Green Sports

North Texas softballRodney DeLongSoftballsports
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

