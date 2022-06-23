BREAKING: Standout linebacker KD Davis enters the transfer portal

The football team saw another key piece of its defense enter the transfer portal Thursday afternoon as All-Conference USA senior linebacker KD Davis announced he had entered the transfer portal on his Instagram story.

Davis posted his official announcement on entering the portal to Twitter later in the day.

“To my Mean Green Family, I want to thank you so much for the last four years of my football career and every accomplishment that has come with being a part of the team,” Davis said in the announcement. “The decision has not been easy, but I have decided to enter the transfer portal to explore my options to play at another level and show my talents in a different environment. To my coaches, teammates and Mean Green fans words could not express my gratitude for your continued support.”

Davis, who has played for the Mean Green since 2018, is coming off of a season in which he started all 13 games, led the team in tackles with 121 and was named first team all-conference for the first time in his career. Prior to his announcement, Davis was expected to come into his fifth year with the Mean Green and second under defensive coordinator Phil Bennett.

Committing to North Texas from Ennis High School in south Dallas, Davis made 13 appearances his freshman year, recording five tackles. He gained the starting job in 2019 and started in 11 of 12 games.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Davis started nine games and led the team in tackles with 75. He recorded five tackles in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl versus Appalachian State University.

Davis’ departure is one of many on the defensive side of the ball for the Mean Green. Former linebacker Tyreke Davis graduated following 2021, defensive lineman Dion Novil declared for the NFL Draft and starting edge rushers Grayson and Gabriel Murphy transferred to the University of California Los Angeles. Davis’ transfer adds another gap that the North Texas coaching staff will need to fill.

Last season the Mean Green ranked 78th overall in total team defense, allowing 27.5 points a game. North Texas concluded the 2021 season 6-7 following a five-game winning streak to finish the regular season and gain bowl eligibility.

