BREAKING: Suspect arrested in connection to shooting which killed a 2021 football commit

Police said former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective Stephen Broderick, 41, was arrested Monday morning in connection to a shooting on Sunday in Austin which left three people dead, according to USA Today.

Willie Simmons III, a class of 2021 linebacker who signed to play for the Mean Green football team in December 2020, was killed in the shooting, according to the Denton-Record Chronicle.

“Willie Simmons was exactly the kind of young man that every college coach wants to recruit,” North Texas head football coach Seth Littrell said via Twitter. “His athletic talent was obvious, but his personal character, his selfless attitude and his passion for life made him a natural leader and the perfect teammate. We are deeply saddened by his loss and we pray for peace and comfort for his family, friends and the Elgin community. He will forever be a member of our Mean Green football family.”

While police did not confirm the identities of the three shooting victims, Simmons was confirmed to be among them by Elgin Independent School District. Police did say the three victims were two Hispanic women and a Black man, and one of the women was former EISD student Alyssa Broderick, according to EISD. All three victims were pronounced dead on the scene, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.

The third victim has not been named yet, but multiple reports claim it was Alyssa’s mother, Amanda Broderick, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

“The victims were all known to this suspect,” Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said, according to The Associated Press.

Chacon described the incident as “domestic violence,” according to USA Today.

Broderick had been free on bail on charges of sexual assault of a child. His bail was revoked on Sunday, and Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said Monday he will request Broderick to be held without bail.

“Because Mr. Broderick committed this heinous crime after he paid a money bond to be released on charges related to sexual assault against a child, Texas law permits his detention without bail,” Garza said to USA Today.

USA Today reported earlier that court and public records show Broderick’s wife, Amanda, filed for divorce and for a protective order after his arrest in June for sexual assault.

“I’m afraid he will try to hurt me or my children, because these allegations have come out and he may lose his career,” Amanda said in an application for a protective order after Broderick’s arrest. “Stephen has prior military experience and is SWAT trained. If he wanted to hurt someone, he would know how.”

About the identified victims

A native of Elgin, Texas, Simmons was a senior attending Elgin High School. Alyssa Broderick, who died in the shooting, was also an Elgin ISD student from 2009 to October 2020.

“We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick,” Elgin ISD said in a statement. “The Elgin ISD grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls.”

EISD said this about Alyssa in its statement:

“[Alyssa] was an excellent student and athlete, enrolled in our Early College High School program and played on our girls basketball team.”

EISD said this about Simmons:

“[Willie] was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers,” EISD said. “Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD. He was the Captain of our football team; a friend to everyone he met; and most recently, recruited to play football for the University of North Texas.”

Simmons was rated a 3-star recruit at outside linebacker and signed with the Mean Green over offers from the Air Force Academy, Lamar University, the University of New Mexico and Missouri State University, according to 247 Sports.

Sometimes things happen that you just can’t wrap your head around or make any sense of. Praying for the Simmons’, Elgin community, and all of those Willie affected with his bright smile, infectious personality, and larger than life heart. #LLW #9💜 Going to miss you my man!! pic.twitter.com/WanRd3iqKZ — Luke Walerius (@LukeWaleriusUNT) April 19, 2021

Courtesy Twitter