North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: University fires head football coach Seth Littrell

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: University fires head football coach Seth Littrell

BREAKING: University fires head football coach Seth Littrell
December 04
21:28 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The university parted ways with head football coach Seth Littrell, according to a statement made by president Neal Smatresk Sunday night. 

Littrell was in his seventh season and finished 44-44 after Friday’s loss to the University of Texas-San Antonio in the Conference USA championship game. 

“After a thorough assessment of our football program, we decided to make a change in the leadership of our football team, effective immediately,” Smatresk said in the statement. “We appreciate the many positive contributions Coach Littrell has made to our program. He has led the team with integrity and class, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

The Mean Green have qualified for a bowl game in six of Littrell’s seven seasons. It was announced earlier today North Texas will play in the Frisco Bowl this year versus Boise State University on Dec. 17. The team never won a bowl game under Littrell. 

The news comes ahead of the team’s move to the American Athletic Conference in 2023 and after the departure of athletic director Wren Baker to West Virginia University on Wednesday. Smatresk continued to say the team “will begin the search immediately to find the best head coach for UNT football.” 

“I believe we are positioned to be highly competitive in the American Athletic Conference,” Smatresk said. “We have the benefit of a passionate fan base, great facilities and resources, and we are committed to excellence in football with a support system that is dedicated to developing elite student-athletes.”

Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will serve as the interim head coach for the Frisco Bowl. Bennett has over 40 years of coaching experience, including six seasons as the head coach at Southern Methodist University. Associate vice president and chief officer for athletics Jared Mosley will serve as the interim athletic director.

Littrell finished 7-6 in his final season at the helm of the Mean Green.

Image Source: Mean Green Sports

Tags
breakingcollege footballcollege football head coachesfootballfrisco bowlhead coachNorth Texas footballphil bennettSeth Littrellunt football
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Jillian Nachtigal

Jillian Nachtigal

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: University fires head football coach Seth Littrell📝: @jillian_ntdRead more: https://t.co/azhIF7JVxk

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: TWU creates zero tuition program for low-income students📝: John EberhartRead more: https://t.co/3jamzsovVs

- 16 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Men's basketball wins 4 of last 5 games, non-conference slate continues📝: @jillian_ntd 📸: Marco BarreraRead more: https://t.co/HjKiWdg78i

- 17 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
ICYMI: Football drops C-USA title game versus Texas-San Antonio📝: @justanotherijcRead more: https://t.co/GAoff0XbBq

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: You don't have to finish a book you don't enjoy📝: @jackmoraglia 🖼️: Isabella IsquieradoRead more: https://t.co/Ii9Td0FBNP

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram