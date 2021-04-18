North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: UNT Police investigating aggravated assault near fraternity home

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: UNT Police investigating aggravated assault near fraternity home

BREAKING: UNT Police investigating aggravated assault near fraternity home
April 18
12:27 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
15th, April 2021

15th, April 2021

This post was updated at 1:17 p.m. to include information from a presidential official notice.

University police are investigating an aggravated assault that took place in the 1000 block of Maple Street at 1:43 a.m., Sunday, in Parking lot 41, according to a UNT Police Crime Alert sent out this morning.

The reported alteration, which involved fraternity members and unknown individuals, escalated to gunfire behind the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Two UNT students were transported to a nearby, unspecified hospital. One was treated and released while the other is still being treated for “more serious injuries”, according to an official notice from President Neal Smatresk.

Parking Lot 41 is on the southeast edge of campus and sits behind fraternity and sorority homes.

The police have asked people to stay clear of the area as they investigate, though they do not believe there is an active threat. They are asking anyone with information regarding the altercation to contact them through their anonymous tip line at 940-369-8477.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is available. 

Featured Image: A UNT Police vehicle can be seen parked behind the Kappa Sigma fraternity house, in Parking lot 41, on April 18, 2021. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia

Tags
al frankenfratgungunfiregunsKappa SigmaPoliceshootingUniversity of North Texas Police DepartmentUNTunt pdUNTPD
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Will Tarpley

Will Tarpley

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@tarpwill: Article on the shooting at UNT has been updated: https://t.co/VSxp2c6J6qTwo students wounded, one released from hospital while other is still receiving treatment for “more serious injuries.” Police currently believe it to be an isolated incident. @ntdaily

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: UNT Police investigating aggravated assault near fraternity home📝 @tarpwill 📸 @ricardovazg https://t.co/stndQNN02C

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: ‘Latinx’ is white-washing an entire community 📝 @beinmesince96 🖼️ @pastellivi https://t.co/yRKXkbLDOj

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: The military should be more genuine in the way they advertise📝 @NickolsSteven 🖼️ Pooja Patel https://t.co/0A8XhxZ8nl

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@OberkromJaden: Shudder is going to be my happy place for a long time. https://t.co/gECO5kKMzM

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram