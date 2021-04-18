BREAKING: UNT Police investigating aggravated assault near fraternity home

This post was updated at 1:17 p.m. to include information from a presidential official notice.

University police are investigating an aggravated assault that took place in the 1000 block of Maple Street at 1:43 a.m., Sunday, in Parking lot 41, according to a UNT Police Crime Alert sent out this morning.

The reported alteration, which involved fraternity members and unknown individuals, escalated to gunfire behind the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Two UNT students were transported to a nearby, unspecified hospital. One was treated and released while the other is still being treated for “more serious injuries”, according to an official notice from President Neal Smatresk.

Parking Lot 41 is on the southeast edge of campus and sits behind fraternity and sorority homes.

The police have asked people to stay clear of the area as they investigate, though they do not believe there is an active threat. They are asking anyone with information regarding the altercation to contact them through their anonymous tip line at 940-369-8477.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is available.

Featured Image: A UNT Police vehicle can be seen parked behind the Kappa Sigma fraternity house, in Parking lot 41, on April 18, 2021. Image by Ricardo Vazquez Garcia