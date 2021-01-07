BREAKING: Volleyball announces spring schedule

With the start of the upcoming semester right around the corner, North Texas volleyball announced its schedule for this spring in a release on Thursday.

While volleyball normally competes during the fall each year, its season was moved to the spring this season after the NCAA Divsion I Council postponed women’s volleyball championships.

Having played two exhibition matches in the fall against Stephen F. Austin State University and UT-El Paso, the Mean Green are set to begin their spring schedule with a pair of two-game series.

North Texas’ first series of the season will consist of back-to-back home matches on Jan. 22 and 23 against Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex rival Southern Methodist University, while the second series will be two road matchups with Wichita State University on Jan. 28 and 29.

Headlining non-conference action for the Mean Green are two matches with No. 6-ranked Baylor University. For the first match between the two teams, North Texas will travel to Waco on Feb. 25 to face the Bears. The Mean Green will then host Baylor on March 12 in Denton at the North Texas Volleyball Center.

Other non-conference action for the Mean Green includes two matches with Texas State University as they host the Bobcats on Feb. 18 and travel to San Marcos to face them again on March 25 in what is currently their final scheduled game before the Conference USA tournament.

Rounding out its non-conference matchups, North Texas will host UT-Arlington on Feb. 11 and Texas Tech University on March 17.

The Mean Green will open C-USA play on Feb. 7 and 8 with two home matches against the University of Alabama-Birmingham. The Mean Green will also host UT-El Paso (Feb. 28 and March 1) and Louisiana Tech University (March 14 and 15) for its other two home series in conference play.

As for its road opponents in C-USA, North Texas will travel to face UT-San Antonio (Feb. 14 and 15) and Rice University (March 7 and 8) before concluding its conference slate on the road against the University of Southern Mississippi on March 21 and 22.

“We’re fortunate to put together a competitive non-conference schedule with the uncertainty of so many conferences,” volleyball head coach Andrew Palileo said. “We’re excited about the challenge of this schedule as we prep for the conference season.”

The C-USA women’s volleyball tournament is set to take place in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on April 1-3 with the top-eight teams in conference play competing for an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA women’s volleyball tournament will look different this season with the field being trimmed from 64 teams to 48 teams with 32 automatic bids and 16 at-large bids. The 2021 NCAA Volleyball Final Four will be held from April 23-25 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Featured Image: Junior middle blocker Sarah Youmans spikes the ball against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 25, 2019. Image by Isabel Anes