BREAKING: Volleyball releases conference schedule for spring 2021

BREAKING: Volleyball releases conference schedule for spring 2021

BREAKING: Volleyball releases conference schedule for spring 2021
October 30
2020
29th October, 2020

29th October, 2020

On Friday, the North Texas Volleyball program released its conference schedule for this upcoming spring. Outside the obvious shift to playing a spring season, the Mean Green will also compete in back-to-backs on Sundays and Mondays this season rather than the normal Friday and Sunday matches each week.

Additionally, volleyball will face the same opponent in the same location for each back-to-back match and will only face six Conference USA opponents throughout the season to reduce travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

North Texas (17-11, 10-4 C-USA last season) will open their spring slate at home against the University of Alabama-Birmingham, hosting them on Feb. 7 and 8 before traveling to San Antonio for their first road action against Texas-San Antonio on Feb. 14 and 15.

Next up will be the only open week of the season for the Mean Green, followed by home matchups with UTEP on Feb. 28 and March 1. They will then face Rice University in Houston, return home to play Louisiana Tech and travel to Hattiesburg to finish conference play against Southern Miss.

There are still plans for a C-USA tournament to be held in April 2021 with the normal eight-team format. The winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament scheduled for April 23-25 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Volleyball is still finalizing details of their non-conference slate and has played two exhibition matches so far this fall against Stephen F. Austin University and UTEP.

Featured Image: The Mean Green celebrate a rally win against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 25, 2019. Image by Isabel Anes

conference scheduleconference usamean green volleyballNorth Texas volleyball
