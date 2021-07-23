North Texas Daily

BREAKING: Volleyball releases fall schedule after unique spring season

July 23
After a one-of-a-kind spring volleyball season concluded on April 1, the volleyball team will be back in action in just over a month. Coming off of an up-and-down season (11-11, 6-6 Conference USA last season), North Texas released its 26-match schedule today featuring four tournaments.

It will begin on Aug. 27 and 28 as volleyball hosts the North Texas Invite. The Mean Green will face McNeese State University and South Dakota State University on the 27th before playing Grambling State University on the 28th.

North Texas will then travel to Arlington on Sept. 3 to play in three matches at Dallas-Fort Worth rival the University of Texas-Arlington’s UTA Classic. Returning home to host another tournament, volleyball will face Jackson State University and Sam Houston State University on Sept. 10 before a bout with Abilene Christian University on Sept. 11.

In their final tune-up tournament before conference play, the Mean Green will make the journey to Peoria, Illinois, on Sept. 17 for the Redbird Classic. They will face Illinois State University, Missouri University and Illinois University at the event.

C-USA play will then commence on Sept. 25 and 26 as Rice University comes into town for a pair of matches. The first C-USA road trip is to Ruston, Louisiana, as North Texas will take on Louisiana Tech on Oct. 1 and 2.

Following the trip to Ruston, volleyball hosts Big 12 foe Baylor University on Oct. 6 — a rematch from last year’s 3-0 loss in Waco.

Staying home following the Baylor test, the University of Southern Mississippi comes to Denton on Oct. 8 and 9. A week later, the team travels to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers followed by the season’s penultimate series against the University of Texas-San Antonio on Oct. 21 and 22 in Denton.

Staying home on Oct. 28, Tarleton State University will come to town for volleyball’s final non-conference match of the regular season. To end its C-USA slate, volleyball heads out west to the University of Texas-El Paso to face the Miners on Nov. 6 and 7.

The C-USA tournament will be played on Nov. 19-21 in Norfolk, Virginia, with the top four teams in each division competing for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament in December.

Featured Image: Junior middle blocker Sarah Haeussler directs her Mean Green teammates where to go after a timeout against UAB on Feb. 7, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas

Conference USA Volleyballmean green volleyballNorth Texas volleyballvolleyball
