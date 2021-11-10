BREAKING: Women’s basketball adds Wooten, three other signings on Signing Day

North Texas women’s basketball landed four new commits Wednesday afternoon, highlighted by the no. 9 overall ranked player in Texas, Desiree Wooten. All four players play the guard position.

Out of Red Oak High School in Texas, 5-foot-8 Breanna Davis committed to the Mean Green. Breanna averages 22.5 points, seven assists and just under seven rebounds for the Red Oak Hawks.

A legacy player for North Texas, her father Chris Davis is the second all-time leading scorer for men’s basketball at the university. Chris was inducted into the North Texas Athletics Hall of fame in 2008.

“There is a lot of UNT history with the Davis family,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The best part is that we get to add to it.”

From Jonesboro High School in Arkansas, 5-foot-6 Ereauna Hardaway committed to North Texas. In her time at Jonesboro, Hardaway averaged 14 points, six assists, three-and-a-half rebounds and was named 5A state MVP.

“Ereauna [Hardaway] also known as ‘E,’ is a complete gem,” Mitchell said. “We are so glad to get her out of Arkansas.”

5-foot-9 Jahcelyn Hartfield signed from South Grand Prairie High School. Hartfield is ranked no. 29 in Texas by Premier basketball and won a 5A TAPPS State Championship.

“Jahcelyn [Hartfield] is one of the toughest young women I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know,” Mitchell said. “You can count on her giving her all mentally and physically every year.”

Rounding out the 2022 class is the 5-foot-9 Wooten out of Mansfield Timberview High School. Wooten is ranked no. 9 in Texas according to Premier Basketball and is regarded as the top guard in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“[Desiree] [Wooten] is a 3-level scorer, competitor and high-level talent,” Mitchell said. “She does a bit of everything on the court, making her tough to guard for any defender.”

Image source Mean Green Sports