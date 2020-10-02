BREAKING: Women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

North Texas women’s basketball released their non-conference basketball schedule this morning. It features three home games, two road matchups and a trip to south Texas for the South Padre Island Classic.

The Mean Green begin their non-conference slate at home against Texas A&M-Texarkana on Nov. 25, who they defeated by a score of 115-55 last season.

On Nov. 29, the team will travel to Austin to face the University of Texas, a squad they last faced at the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Hawaii last fall, losing 63-57.

The team will play a second consecutive road contest on Dec. 4 when they travel to Lafayette, Louisiana, to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. In their meeting with the Ragin’ Cajuns last fall in Denton, the Mean Green prevailed 69-66.

After the two road bouts, the Mean Green will return home to the Super Pit to face the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Dec. 14.

North Texas will then return to the road for their first and only tournament of the non-conference slate, traveling to South Padre Island to face Weber State and Prairie View A&M in the opening round of the South Padre Island Classic on Dec. 18-19.

The Mean Green will then wrap up their non-conference schedule on Dec. 22 as they take on Oklahoma State in the Super Pit.

Stay tuned for the release of the team’s conference play schedule.

