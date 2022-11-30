BREAKING: Wren Baker resigns, takes athletic director role at West Virginia
This story has been updated with additional information
The university announced Wednesday morning athletic director and vice president of athletics Wren Baker resigned.
Shortly following his resignation from North Texas, West Virginia University announced Baker would be its next vice president and director of Intercollegiate athletics. In a statement released at 1:13 p.m., President Neal Smatresk said the following:
“After serving UNT the past six years as Vice President and Director of Athletics, Wren Baker is leaving UNT for an incredible opportunity in West Virginia. While we are sad to see him go, this is a great move for Wren and his family, and it speaks volumes for his success here at UNT. It has been my pleasure to work with Wren, and I have appreciated his dedication to our athletics program. During this time, our athletics program has experienced record-setting success in virtually every area, including student academic performance, fundraising, overall conference records, and championships. With solid infrastructure in place and a staff of great administrators and coaches, we are well positioned to continue our success. We will continue to cheer on our favorite Mean Green teams, and I know our upward momentum will only continue. We will begin our search soon, and I anticipate that we will attract a strong pool of candidates who can continue our remarkable upward trajectory as we transition into The American.”
Following Smatresk’s statement, Baker posted “Mean Green Nation, we’re so grateful for each of you. Love you all more than you know. Thank you for welcoming us over six years ago! No doubt, great things are ahead for the Mean Green!” on Twitter. A formal statement was attached to the tweet that read:
The resignation comes amid football playing in its first Conference USA title game since 2017 this Friday. In 2021, Baker along with Smatresk moved the athletic program to the American Athletic Conference, which it will start play in next year.
