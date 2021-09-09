Business entrepreneurship sophomore plays in local Alice Cooper tribute band

When business entrepreneurship sophomore Maddie Fritzer is not studying or in class, she can be found playing guitar for Dallas Cooper, a local Alice Cooper tribute band.

Fritzer started playing guitar when she was 14 years old and joined Dallas Cooper at 17, two years ago.

After befriending Paige Zerba, Plano resident and the wife of a guitarist in a Led Zeppelin-inspired band called Swan Song, Fritzer got to know the members of the band. She eventually started making guest appearances with Swan Song, performing one or two songs during their sets.

“When I first saw [Fritzer] at the Swan Song show, she looked like a rockstar already at 16 years old,” Zerba said. “The moment we met, I could see the passion in her eyes for music and we bonded on that.”

That’s when the drummer of Swan Song, who is also Dallas Cooper’s drummer, brought Fritzer in to act as the “Nita Strauss” of their band in September 2019.

“She was 17 when she started,” Maria Tremaine, singer of Dallas Cooper and Hurst resident, said. “I recall a few people thinking, ‘Oh, this will be a novel,’ [but they were] idiots, of course.”

Fritzer said she has learned to balance her studies and prioritizing music, and make time throughout the week to learn new songs on her own or practice with her band.

“It can be challenging, especially starting out before you get into the groove,” Fritzer said. “I think having set times and scheduling really helps, and I’ve learned to stop procrastinating.”

Fritzer is from Crowley, Texas, goes to school in Denton, her band rehearses in Irving and they perform at venues across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so she often finds herself in various areas of the metroplex.

“I’m kinda just the DFW girl,” Fritzer said.

In addition to playing guitar for Dallas Cooper, Fritzer started playing with the Thin White Dukes, a David Bowie cover band, which Tremaine is the singer for. Fritzer had her first experience performing with the group on Aug. 25 after learning their set.

“Taking on the 27 songs she played at the last Thin White Dukes show encompassed the rock guitar styles of Mick Ronson, the funk of Nile Rogers and Carlos Alomar, the experimental rock sound of Robert Fripp and the blues riffs of Stevie Ray Vaughn,” Tremaine said. “[Fritzer] is methodical and managed to play flawless side guitar, a new adventure for her.”

Fritzer said her parents, high school friends and fans support her at her shows, and it is tradition for her dad to attend every show and post a recording on Facebook afterwards.

Fritzer’s favorite songs to play are “Billion Dollar Babies” by Alice Cooper and “Moonage Daydream” by David Bowie, and she said her past successes in the industry motivate her to continue improving and pursuing music.

“I think seeing the progress I’ve made makes me feel very proud of myself,” Fritzer said. “Especially this new David Bowie stuff because I spent all summer learning the songs.”

Fritzer has plans in the future to perform with Dallas Cooper at three upcoming shows: Oct. 14 at Fat Daddy’s in Mansfield, Oct. 29 at Lee Harvey’s in Dallas and Oct. 30 at Oscar’s in Burleson. She will also be performing Oct. 23 at Lee Harvey’s with the Thin White Dukes

Fritzer can be found on Instagram @madison.fritzer, and the music groups can be found on Facebook at @dallascoopershow for Dallas Cooper and @twdsdfw for the Thin White Dukes.

Photo courtesy Thomas E. Moore