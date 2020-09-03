North Texas Daily

C-USA joins SEC and Big 12 conference for COVID testing 3 times per week

C-USA joins SEC and Big 12 conference for COVID testing 3 times per week

C-USA joins SEC and Big 12 conference for COVID testing 3 times per week
September 03
09:30 2020
Conference USA and the Big 12 conferences announced the protocol to test their players, coaching staff and personnel three times per week much like the Southeastern Conference, according to CBS Sports.

The officials from the Big 12 and C-USA will conduct similar testing: two viral PCR variety (cranial dip) tests that go deep into the sinus cavity. The third test will be of the antigen variety, set up Friday mornings before Saturday games with results available later in the day.

The SEC announced they would be the first conference to produce three weekly tests, doing two PCR and one rapid antigen. The ACC is likely to take the same protocols and measurements soon, according to CBS Sports.

“We’re approaching it as cautiously as we can,” C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said.  “It’s hard to even put into words how much work so many people — our athletic trainers, game operations — have put into getting to this place. Hopefully, it will be a great experience… hopefully, fans will respect the protocol.”

C-USA is one of the multiple non-power-five conferences to begin the football season on the weekend of Sept. 5. The ACC and Big 12 begin Sept. 12, with the SEC on Sept. 26.

Featured Image: UNT football coach Seth Littrell looks out onto the field before the game against UTEP on Nov. 2, 2019. Image by Zachary Thomas

Preston Rios

Preston Rios

