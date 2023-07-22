Cats and Coffee, Painting with a Twist hold collaborative adoption event, cafe’s debut

The upstairs room of Denton’s Painting With a Twist fills with the sound of light chatter, early 2010s pop music and belled cat toys being tossed about. The occasional meow can be heard amongst attendees’ artistic commentary and laughter.

Denton’s Painting with a Twist collaborated with local pet cafe Cats and Coffee and the Linda McNatt Animal shelter on the evening of July 16 to host an art and adoption event. The event also acted as Cats and Coffee’s debut, as the business has not yet opened its storefront.

Kris Kellermeyer, entrepreneur and founder of Cats and Coffee, said that it was the community oriented nature of Painting with a Twist that led him to reach out for the event. When he got in touch about collaborating, Kellermeyer said Painting with a Twist responded immediately and enthusiastically.

“Everyone has been so nice, and has made getting this together so easy,” Kellermeyer said.

Though Kellermeyer plans to do more events across the Denton community, he said most of them will be crowdfunding events.

The cats featured that evening were 4-month-old Bashful, 3-month-old Adam, and 2-month-old Toad. All three of kittens were the last left in the shelter of their respective litters, and had not yet been outside the shelter since their arrival.

“They seemed a little scared when we first got here, but it didn’t take them long to adapt,” said Bailey Coleson, Animal Services Officer and Denton Resident. “Kittens are very adaptable to their surrounding, they don’t have as much of that fear instinct.”

So as to not overwhelm the cats, Coleson and Animal Control Officer Nate Rice had them in an upstairs room separate from the painting studio for attendees to play with the kittens in a controlled and calm environment. The dual setup mirrors what Kellermeyer intends for the Cats and Coffee storefront. His goal is to create a halfway point for the cats where they can experience humans before they are officially adopted.

“Socialization is important to cats, sometimes shelter environments aren’t good for them,” Kellermeyer said. “I want to give cats the best chance to express themselves and do well in an adopted environment.”

Downstairs, the room is filled with people painting. For this particular event, it was an open studio, which means there was no instructor guiding the attendees towards the same painting. Rather, the guests got to pick what they would paint from a selection of Painting with a Twist designs.

Some of the designs painted matched the evening’s animal theme, such as mermaid cats, a cat wearing a hat and cats under the moonlight. Other unrelated inspirations include galaxies and a banana split.

“If I paint [without copying a design], it’s all my brain can think about and I get really caught up in it,” Painting with a Twist instructor Sarah Martin said. “It’s a great way to get out of your head.”

About 20 people attended the event, and while many of them were Denton locals, some participants traveled from out of town. Attendees like James Masso and his mother Kathy Masso, who are both cat owners with soft spots for rescued strays, came from South Padre Island and only decided to stop by the event on a whim when they saw that there would be cats inside.

“We were just getting coffee [nearby] and we saw the sign,” James said. “We love cats so we decided to check it out.”

While no cats were adopted by the end of the event, several attendees requested information for volunteering at the Denton shelter and some said they were interested in getting a cat when they were in the financial situation to do so.

Kellermeyer is pleased with the way his first event went.

“I was always looking for that spark to push me into pursuing one of my ideas, and cats are my passion,” Kellermeyer said.

The event was considered a success despite the lack in adoption. The collaboration between Kellermeyer’s newfound business and already established Painting with a Twist was able to stir interest in the community for Cats and Coffee prior to the cafe’s official opening.

“It went better than I have could imagined,” Kellermeyer said.

Featured Image: The Denton Animal Shelter features three adoptable cats at an event with Cats and Coffee and Painting with a Twist on July 16, 2023. Makayla Brown