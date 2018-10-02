North Texas Daily

CDC notified following man’s mysterious death in a Denton alley

CDC notified following man's mysterious death in a Denton alley

October 02
2018
A 23-year-old man was reported dead around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in a Denton alley on the 3600 block of Camino Real Trail. The man was reportedly seen stumbling before he collapsed in the alleyway, Denton police spokesman Bryan Cose said.

While the cause of death is currently unknown, Cose said there is speculation that the man, who recently returned from Vietnam, was suffering from a medical condition for about two weeks.

Authorities have notified the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about the man’s death and the body is undergoing an immediate autopsy by Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office due to the concerns around his condition at death.

The city of Denton put out a press release Tuesday afternoon that said, “As the investigation proceeded, it was determined that there were no signs of any infectious disease or traumatic injury and it is believed that an underlying medical issue led to the man’s death.”

The press release also stated the “notifications were sent out of an abundance of caution and not based on any specific information.”

A spokesperson for the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said that the autopsy will be performed tomorrow and that they would be taking standard biohazard procedures.

This story is developing. Follow @ntdaily for more updates. 

