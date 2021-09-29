Celebrities should not feel guilty about quitting social media

Online comments sections have become the town squares of the internet, where anyone who has something to say can announce it proudly to the world. But what they have to say does not always benefit the people around them, as it can often be intentionally harmful.

On the internet, people are discouraged from reading the comment section due to the fact they are not likely to read something positive.

Users on social media post hate comments to get a reaction out of people, usually to make them feel bad. The anonymity provided by social media allows them to easily get away with posting hateful things. These types of people go out of their way to create a toxic environment and let people, especially celebrities, know just what they think.

Actress Brie Larson received a lot of hate during the press tours for “Captian Marvel.” Larson was not popular with Marvel fans, whether for her “arrogance” or her “unlikeable attitude.”

Users online did not hold back in their attacks against her, claiming when she did press runs for her appearance in “Avengers: Endgame,” no one in the cast could stand her.

Why does this happen so often? How can people online forget they are talking to other human beings? Social media can make users believe celebrities will not be affected by their comments, since it seems like they live in another world.

This separation caused by our devices’ screens makes users feel detached from the people they are writing horrible things about. This leads to celebrities being reduced to a face on a screen instead of a human being. This dehumanizing factor make it so these users do not feel sympathy for the people they tear down.

Researchers found the subjects who used social media less saw an improvement in their mental health, according to a study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania. This study was conducted on students from UPenn, but it is fair to assume college students are not the only ones who suffer from the effects of social media.

Celebrities are usually expected to be on social media to promote their projects and interact with their fans, but the cons outweigh the pros. While on social media, they are not only exposed to positive interactions between their colleagues and fans but also haters and trolls.

23 celebrities have sworn off social media due to stress and dwindling mental health, according to People magazine. Lizzo, Daisy Ridley and Lorde are just a few examples of celebrities who were vocal about how social media was a negative force in their lives.

Although it would be an impossible task to moderate and control comment sections on the internet due to their exceptional size, action can still be taken. Blocking and reporting people is easier than ever, with instant results.

Stepping away from the internet, as many celebrities have, is also a good practice for online users. Trying to spread positivity and not engaging with hostile users is the best course of action to safeguard our mental health.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles