Center opens to provide resources for first-generation students

With the university’s new First Generation Success Center (FGSC), first-generation students have someplace to access consolidated resources such as money management workshops, the career center and counseling.

The FGSC is located in the Union in room 376. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First-generation students make up 41.5 percent of the university’s undergraduate population, according to the Student Affairs website. Providing students with various workshops and counseling, the FGSC intends to guide students who have parents who did not complete a 4-year college degree. FGSC Director Desiree Padron, UNT alumna and first-generation student herself, said she was glad the university took it upon itself to create a designated center for its first-generation students.

Padron said she had some concerns in getting information out about the new center. She said foot traffic in the center has been slow since its opening on February 25.

“It has been more difficult because of COVID and safety restrictions,” Padron said.

Despite this, the FGSC remains open to students when they decide to reach out.

Dalton Dickson, president of the First Generation Student Organization (FGSO), said he appreciates the university’s initiative.

“Since I came to campus, I’ve wanted something like this for our first [generation] students,” Dickson said. “Before this, we didn’t have a first [generation] resource list or many events geared toward first [generation] students. I wish we had more space and more faculty, but this is definitely a step in the right direction and makes me feel more supported than ever at UNT.”

FGSC’s purpose is to continue serving the students at the university and steer them towards whatever resources they may need.

Kortnie Gohl, vice president of outreach for FGSO, said having a physical place dedicated for first-generation students to go and seek help is wonderful.

“Anything is helpful when you’re new to the college experience,” Gohl said.

To celebrate the opening of the FGSC, the center is inviting first-generation undergraduates to submit original artwork in a mural competition through Friday. Two submissions will be selected as murals in the center.

Featured Image: The First Generation Success Center is located in the Union in room 376. Image by John Anderson