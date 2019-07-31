Change doesn’t happen by sitting at home retweeting social issues

Social activism is a hot topic today. An activist is anyone working toward a goal of bringing about social change.

Social changes are changes in human interaction and relationships that transform cultural and social institutions.

Theo Spanos Dunfey, an executive director of the Global Citizens Circle at Southern New Hampshire University and high profile scholar, argues these changes occur inevitably over time and often have significant long-term impact on societies.

I agree that change is sometimes inevitable, but would like to stress the importance of acknowledging the various definitions and types of change.

Slavery ended because a significant number of people’s attitudes turned against it. That did not happen by accident. Slavery ended because Black slaves stood up for themselves and certain White people around them stood up with them despite the harsh consequences that came their way. If those people never risked life and limb to fight for a societal change which would allow Blacks and White people to live as equal, then slavery would still be around today.

Gay marriage is another effect of societal change that occurred, not inevitably, but because significant groups of people fought for it. If not for openly gay people and couples, along with straight counterparts, putting their own lives at risk in the name of equality in the eyes of the law, many families would still not be recognized.

With these examples in mind, I argue that social change occurs when enough people force it to.

News about asylum seekers, illegal immigrants and deportation stir conversations all across the nation right now. Twenty years from now, the next generation will read about how we handled our issues today.

People are starving. Children are being separated from parents. Men and women are being herded into tight quarters for weeks on end in inhumane and unsanitary conditions. Illegal entry or not, this kind of treatment is unacceptable. Even if you believe these asylum seekers should be deported, their treatment thus far has been unacceptable.

The American public is outraged and demand fair treatment for these men, women and children no matter their citizenship status.

So where do we go from here?

Tweeting is not enough. It gets the word out, sure, but retweeted sentiments by anonymous online activists does not speak loud enough to inspire politicians. I believe there is a lot of power in online activism but there needs to be more people who take a few steps further moving from behind the computer screen and in front of the right faces.

A lot of people today spend most of their time complaining about their outrage online when in reality, they forget what it is they’re complaining moments after shutting off whatever digital device they were on.

One way is to organize or attend a peaceful protest. Protests are a great way to reach the local community and put a face to a cause. It is also a good way to show an online community the potential your cause has to reach or inspire a greater number of people.

Protesting may not be your thing for fear of large crowds, police presence or the potential for violence. Another way to get involved in a cause is by seeking out volunteer opportunities. You don’t always have to strive to reach the greatest amount of people. Sometimes helping even one person is enough.

You might surprise yourself with how many people’s lives you can change by spending even one day out with them instead of behind your computer or cell phone screen.

The question you must ask yourself now is, do you want to be part of a majority that refuses to educate themselves about the realities of their current society and pretends injustices don’t exist (or that they simply can’t change them) or do you want to take part in a change that affects generations?

Featured Image: Flickr Creative Commons Image titled “twitter” (CC BY 2.0) by stockcatalog