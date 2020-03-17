Changes announced to procedures for City Council meetings due to coronavirus concerns

The city of Denton announced on Monday that they are implementing precautionary measures during City Council meetings as a response to coronavirus concerns, according to a City of Denton press release.

Beginning on March 17, the City Council Work Session and Regular Session will be implementing precautionary measures such as:

Both Regular Session and Work Session meetings will be held at Denton City Hall at 215 E. McKinney St. in the City Council Work Session Room.

Seating in the Work Session Room will be arranged to create space between attendees.

Other rooms, like the City Council Chambers, will be opened for attendees as well due to the limited space within the City Council Work Session Room.

Those wishing to speak on any item or make a public comment must sign up prior to the meeting where they will be brought into the City Council Work Session Room in groups of two to make their comment.

As well as implementing these precautionary measures, the City of Denton will be screening attendees, staff and Council members for COVID-19 symptoms and exposures prior to entering City Hall, according to the press release. If anyone exhibits a fever, cough or shortness of breath, they will not be allowed to attend the meeting.

For now, all City Council, board and commission meetings will continue as scheduled.

Denton residents who wish to submit comments of public interest or on agenda items electronically for the March 17 meeting must email them to the City Secretary’s office at rosa.rios@cityofdenton.com before 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. All comments received will be added into the record but must include the name and address of the submitter, the agenda item of the comment and whether the comment is “in favor of” or “in opposition to” the item.

The City will continue to release updates on its website and on social media. Updates from the North Texas Daily can be found on Twitter and on our website.

Image by North Texas Daily